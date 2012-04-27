FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings boost Wall St to close stellar week
April 27, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings boost Wall St to close stellar week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday to post their best weekly gains in more than a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon and Expedia reinforced confidence in corporate strength.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 23.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 13,228.31. The S&P 500 Index gained 3.38 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite rose 18.59 points, or 0.61 percent, to 3,069.20.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.5 percent, the S&P gained 1.8 percent, and the Nasdaq added 2.3 percent. The weekly gains were the largest for the Dow and S&P since mid March and the best for the Nasdaq since early February.

