US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow closes at highest in over 4 years

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years in a broad rally on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.77 points, or 0.50 percent, to end unofficially at 13,279.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.92 points, or 0.57 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,405.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.08 points, or 0.13 percent, to close unofficially at 3,050.44.