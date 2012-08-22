FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes flat after Fed minutes
August 22, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes flat after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished flat on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied back from earlier losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 30.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to end unofficially at 13,172.76. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched up just 0.32 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 1,413.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 6.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 3,073.67.

