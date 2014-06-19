FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at another record on Fed's view
June 19, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at another record on Fed's view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Thursday, extending gains for a fifth day on optimism that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.84 points or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 16,921.46. The S&P 500 gained 2.50 points or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,959.48. But the Nasdaq Composite slipped 3.51 points or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,359.33. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)

