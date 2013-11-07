FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 has worst day since August; Twitter surges
November 7, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 has worst day since August; Twitter surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street’s attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline since August.

Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.30 points, or 0.96 percent, at 15,595.58. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 23.18 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,747.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61 points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33.

