US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 has worst day since August; Twitter surges

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street’s attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline since August.

Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.30 points, or 0.96 percent, at 15,595.58. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 23.18 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,747.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61 points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33.