US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at record highs as Macy's lifts Wall St

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday after Macy’s strong results relieved anxiety about how retailers will fare during the holiday season and spurred a rally in consumer discretionary shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.96 points or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,821.63. The S&P 500 gained 14.31 points or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 1,782, which also is a nominal record high. The Nasdaq Composite added 45.655 points or 1.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,965.575.