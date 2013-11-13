FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at record highs as Macy's lifts Wall St
November 13, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at record highs as Macy's lifts Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday after Macy’s strong results relieved anxiety about how retailers will fare during the holiday season and spurred a rally in consumer discretionary shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.96 points or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,821.63. The S&P 500 gained 14.31 points or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 1,782, which also is a nominal record high. The Nasdaq Composite added 45.655 points or 1.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,965.575.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
