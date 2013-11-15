FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at records, post gains for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, closing out a sixth straight week of gains as investors continued to take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who said it was too early to end the central bank’s stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.93 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,962.15. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.56 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,798.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.23 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,985.97.

All three indexes posted gains for the week.

