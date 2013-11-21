US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow closes above 16,000 for first time

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials closed above 16,000 on Thursday for the first time and other major indexes also ended higher after economic data pointed to a slowly improving labor market and subdued inflation.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.17 points, or 0.69 percent, at 16,009.99, according to the latest figures available. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 14.49 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,795.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 47.89 points, or 1.22 percent, at 3,969.16