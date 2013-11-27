FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on HP boost
November 27, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on HP boost

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, pushing the Dow and the S&P 500 to records and the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high after earnings from Hewlett-Packard helped lift the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.53 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,097.33. The S&P 500 gained 4.48 points or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,807.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 27.001 points or 0.67 percent, to close unofficially at 4,044.75.

