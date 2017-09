NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 dropping for a fifth straight session, after mixed economic data left traders guessing when the Federal Reserve would begin to slow its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.52 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,821.25. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 7.74 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,785.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.84 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,033.17.