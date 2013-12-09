FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly; investors seek clues on Fed
December 9, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly; investors seek clues on Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as investors awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank will soon begin to wind down its economic stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5.52 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,025.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 3.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to close unofficially at 1,808.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.23 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 4,068.75.

