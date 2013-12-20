US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after GDP data

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, capping the best week for the major indexes in months as unexpectedly strong data on economic growth increased confidence that the recovery was accelerating.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.80 points, or 0.31 percent, to end unofficially at 16,229.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 9.19 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,818.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 46.61 points, or 1.15 percent, to close unofficially at 4,104.74.

For the week, the Dow unofficially rose 3.1 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.6 percent. It was the Dow’s best week since September and the best for the S&P 500 since July.