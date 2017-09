NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing to all-time highs after Apple Inc’s distribution deal with China Mobile lifted the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.47 points or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at 16,294.61. The S&P 500 gained 9.67 points or 0.53 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,827.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 44.163 points or 1.08 percent, to close unofficially at 4,148.903.