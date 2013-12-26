FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; Dow at record high for 6th day
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; Dow at record high for 6th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record high for the sixth straight day, although trading was light following the Christmas holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.33 points, or 0.75 percent, to end unofficially at 16,479.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 8.70 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,842.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 11.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to close unofficially at 4,167.18.

The S&P 500 also ended at an all-time closing high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.