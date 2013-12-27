FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, ends up for week
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, ends up for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with some key technology companies eroding recent gains after investors took a break from a rally that has pushed stocks to all-time highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.47 points or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,478.41. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.62 or a point, or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 1,841.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.586 points or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 4,156.594.

For the week, the Dow unofficially rose 1.6 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.