US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat in thin trading
December 30, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat in thin trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Monday following a strong rally over the past two-weeks, with weaker-than-forecast housing data and light trading volume keeping upward momentum in check.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.94 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 16,504.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped just 0.32 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,841.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 2.40 points, or 0.06 percent, to close unofficially at 4,154.20.

