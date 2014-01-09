FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat before U.S. payrolls data
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat before U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy session ahead of Friday’s payrolls report, which may provide insights into whether the Federal Reserve may announce another cut to quantitative easing at its meeting this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.98 points or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,444.76. The S&P 500 gained 0.63 of a point or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,838.12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.417 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at 4,156.194.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.