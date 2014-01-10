FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher, led by defensive shares
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends higher, led by defensive shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Friday, led by gains in defensive names after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report raised new questions about both the strength of the economy and the aggressiveness of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.71 points or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 16,437.05. The S&P 500 gained 4.24 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at 1,842.37. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.471 points or 0.44 percent, to close unofficially at 4,174.665.

