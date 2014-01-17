FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower on Intel and GE results
January 17, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower on Intel and GE results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday, led by losses in Intel and General Electric after disappointing results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.55 points, or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 16,458.56. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 7.19 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,838.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 21.11 points, or 0.50 percent, to close unofficially at 4,197.58.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.

