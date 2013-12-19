FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at a record again; S&P 500 dips
December 19, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at a record again; S&P 500 dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Dow ended Thursday’s session at an all-time high - its second record close in a row - while the S&P 500 dipped as investors paused after a rally in the previous session.

The Nasdaq slipped, pulled lower by tech shares. A rally in Oracle Corp, which jumped following its results, helped limit the Nasdaq’s loss.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.11 points or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 16,179.08, a record high. The S&P 500 inched down 1.05 points or 0.06 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,809.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 4,058.135.

