US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower on Fed concerns

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow down for a fifth straight session and the S&P 500 off for a third on concern about the Federal Reserve’s plans for withdrawing stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 41.23 points, or 0.26 percent, to end unofficially at 15,837.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index declined 8.73 points, or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,781.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 44.56 points, or 1.08 percent, to close unofficially at 4,083.61.