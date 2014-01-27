FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower on Fed concerns
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower on Fed concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow down for a fifth straight session and the S&P 500 off for a third on concern about the Federal Reserve’s plans for withdrawing stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 41.23 points, or 0.26 percent, to end unofficially at 15,837.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index declined 8.73 points, or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,781.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 44.56 points, or 1.08 percent, to close unofficially at 4,083.61.

