FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up a day after sharp selloff
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up a day after sharp selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging earnings, as the market attempted to stabilize in the wake of its largest selloff in months a day earlier.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.44 points or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 15,445.24. The S&P 500 gained 13.31 points or 0.76 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,755.20. The Nasdaq Composite added 34.562 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 4,031.52.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.