US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end down; data fails to lift mood

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the latest batch of mixed data failed to improve sentiment following Monday’s weak report on the manufacturing sector, which drove the S&P 500 to its worst drop since June.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.01 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 slipped 3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,011.552.