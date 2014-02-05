FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end down; data fails to lift mood
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end down; data fails to lift mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the latest batch of mixed data failed to improve sentiment following Monday’s weak report on the manufacturing sector, which drove the S&P 500 to its worst drop since June.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.01 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 slipped 3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,011.552.

