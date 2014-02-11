FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for a 4th session as Fed policy intact
#Market News
February 11, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for a 4th session as Fed policy intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as Congress agreed to advance legislation extending U.S. borrowing authority and the Federal Reserve held off from making any changes to its schedule for trimming stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 189.83 points or 1.2 percent, to 15,991.62, the S&P 500 gained 19.72 points or 1.1 percent, to 1,819.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.871 points or 1.03 percent, to 4,191.045.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
