US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Procter weighs on Wall Street, Nasdaq extends rally
#Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Procter weighs on Wall Street, Nasdaq extends rally

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ticked lower on Wednesday, weighed down by Procter & Gamble’s outlook revision, though some positive earnings limited the declines and assuaged concerns that the market had become stretched after a four-day rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.83 points, or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 15,963.94. The S&P 500 dipped 0.49 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,819.26. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.243 points, or 0.24 percent, to close unofficially at 4,201.288.

The Nasdaq rose for a fifth straight session and posted its strongest five-day run since December 2011.

