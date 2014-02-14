FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up for second week; soft data dismissed
February 14, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up for second week; soft data dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.73 points or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 16,154.32. The S&P 500 gained 8.78 points or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,838.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.354 points or 0.08 percent, to close unofficially at 4,244.025.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.3 percent each and the Nasdaq added 2.9 percent.

