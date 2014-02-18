US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends up slightly after M&A activity

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity boosted confidence that there is value in the market even as the S&P 500 nears a record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.99 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,130.40. The S&P 500 gained 2.13 points or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,840.76. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.758 points or 0.68 percent, to close unofficially at 4,272.783.