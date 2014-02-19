US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after late selloff on Fed view

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in a late selloff as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy-setting meeting indicated that stimulus will continue to be trimmed unless there is a big economic surprise.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 89.84 points or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 16,040.56. The S&P 500 lost 12.01 points or 0.65 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,828.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.83 points or 0.82 percent, to close unofficially at 4,237.954.

The S&P 500 faced technical resistance as it traded within a point of its all-time closing high set last month.