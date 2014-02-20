FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after manufacturing data
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a reading on manufacturing activity hit almost a four-year high, while news on Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.67 points or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 16,133.23. The S&P 500 gained 11.03 points or 0.60 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,839.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.591 points or 0.7 percent, to close unofficially at 4,267.545.

