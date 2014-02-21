FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends session lower, S&P 500 down for the week
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends session lower, S&P 500 down for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday in the face of another soft reading on the economy, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.93 points or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 16,103.30. The S&P 500 lost 3.53 points or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,836.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.135 points or 0.10 percent, to close unofficially at 4,263.41.

For the week, the Dow slipped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up 0.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.