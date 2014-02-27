FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record, now positive for 2014
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record, now positive for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in positive territory for the year after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind the recent softness in U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.30 points or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 16,272.71. The S&P 500 gained 9.13 points or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,854.29. The Nasdaq Composite added 26.869 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,318.933.

