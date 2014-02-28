FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P closes at record but Ukraine concerns cut gains
February 28, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P closes at record but Ukraine concerns cut gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at a record on Friday but ended well off the day’s highs as worries about tensions in Ukraine caused investors to take profits ahead of the weekend.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.06 points or 0.3 percent, to 16,321.71, the S&P 500 gained 5.16 points or 0.28 percent, to 1,859.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.814 points or 0.25 percent, to 4,308.119.

All three major indexes posted strong gains for the month, however, with the Dow up 4 percent, the S&P up 4.3 percent and the Nasdaq up 5 percent in February. It was the best month for the Dow in more than a year.

