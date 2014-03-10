US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Chinese data, Boeing

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed by soft data out of China and Boeing’s latest production setback.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.84 points or 0.21 percent, to 16,418.88, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,877.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.775 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,334.448.

Merger and acquisition announcements, as well as company-specific news including on Facebook and Alexion Pharma, kept the S&P and Nasdaq almost unchanged.