US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as Ukraine concerns ease
March 17, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as Ukraine concerns ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 177.89 points or 1.11 percent, to 16,243.56, the S&P 500 gained 17.54 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,858.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.552 points or 0.81 percent, to 4,279.949.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
