FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher for second session
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher for second session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 came within several points of its record after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin calmed worries that tensions over Ukraine could escalate.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.97 points or 0.55 percent, to end unofficially at 16,336.19. The S&P 500 gained 13.42 points or 0.72 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,872.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.364 points or 1.25 percent, to close unofficially at 4,333.313.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.