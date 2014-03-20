FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after upbeat data
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after upbeat data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, after a batch of economic data pointed to an improving economy and investors reassessed comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that fueled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the central bank.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.88 points or 0.67 percent, to end unofficially at 16,331.05. The S&P 500 gained 11.24 points or 0.60 percent, to 1,872.01. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.684 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,319.286. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.