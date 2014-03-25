FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Confidence data lifts Wall St after 2-day drop
March 25, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Confidence data lifts Wall St after 2-day drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-day decline as a strong read on consumer confidence increased optimism about the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 91.19 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 16,367.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 8.18 points, or 0.44 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,865.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.88 points, or 0.19 percent, to close unofficially at 4,234.27. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)

