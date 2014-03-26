FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on concerns about Russia
March 26, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on concerns about Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, led by losses in materials and technology sectors, as geopolitical concerns rose after the U.S. and European Union agreed to work together on tougher sanctions on Russia.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 98.89 points, or 0.60 percent, to end unofficially at 16,268.99. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 13.06 points, or 0.70 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,852.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 60.69 points, or 1.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,173.58. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)

