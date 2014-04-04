FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Momentum stocks hit Wall St; Nasdaq off 2.6 pct
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Momentum stocks hit Wall St; Nasdaq off 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as momentum shares like Netflix and TripAdvisor sold off for a second straight session, giving the Nasdaq its biggest daily percentage loss since early February.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.84 points or 0.96 percent, to end unofficially at 16,412.71. The S&P 500 lost 23.68 points or 1.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,865.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 110.014 points or 2.6 percent, to close unofficially at 4,127.726.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

