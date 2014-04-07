US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P posts biggest 3-day decline since late Jan

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest three-day drop in two months, as investors bid down Internet stocks which had outperformed recently and rotated into defensive names to protect against further declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 166.78 points or 1.02 percent, to 16,245.93, the S&P 500 lost 20 points or 1.07 percent, to 1,845.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.973 points or 1.16 percent, to 4,079.753. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)