April 9, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply higher after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed a more supportive central bank than previously expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 181.04 points or 1.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,437.18. The S&P 500 gained 20.22 points or 1.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,872.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 70.914 points or 1.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,183.90.

Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal

