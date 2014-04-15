FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gets lift from Coca-Cola; Nasdaq lags
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gets lift from Coca-Cola; Nasdaq lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher after a volatile session on Tuesday, lifted by gains in Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, though weakness in Apple, Tesla and Netflix limited the Nasdaq’s advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.32 points or 0.55 percent, to end unofficially at 16,262.56. The S&P 500 gained 12.37 points or 0.68 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,842.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.467 points or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,034.161. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

