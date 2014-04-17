FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after strong results
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after strong results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - The major U.S. stock indexes ended a holiday-shortened week with mostly gains on Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest weekly advance since July as Morgan Stanley and General Electric rallied after strong results.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.31 points or 0.10 percent, to end unofficially at 16,408.54. The S&P 500 gained 2.54 points or 0.14 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,864.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.291 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at 4,095.516.

For the week, the S&P 500 climbed 2.7 percent, its largest weekly percentage gain since July. The Dow and the Nasdaq each advanced 2.4 percent for the week, based on the unofficial closing figures. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

