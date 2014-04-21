FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; S&P, Nasdaq set fifth straight gain
April 21, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; S&P, Nasdaq set fifth straight gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in subdued trading as investors showed hesitation after a strong rally last week and ahead of a slew of key earnings releases this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.71 points or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 16,449.25. The S&P 500 gained 7.04 points or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 1,871.89.The Nasdaq Composite added 26.03 points or 0.64 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,121.546. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Psachal)

