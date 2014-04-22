FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; healthcare sector helps
April 22, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; healthcare sector helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a host of solid earnings reports along with strength in the healthcare sector helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sixth straight advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.93 points or 0.39 percent, to 16,514.18, the S&P 500 gained 7.67 points or 0.41 percent, to 1,879.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.912 points or 0.97 percent, to 4,161.458. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

