US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips; 6-session winning streak ends

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday to snap a six-session winning streak as gains in Boeing and Gilead were offset by slides in AT&T and the wider biotech sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.72 points or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 16,501.65. The S&P 500 dropped 4.16 points or 0.22 percent, to 1,875.39. The Nasdaq Composite declined 34.491 points or 0.83 percent, to 4,126.967. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)