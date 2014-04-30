FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up as Fed upbeat on economy
April 30, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up as Fed upbeat on economy

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending at a new closing high, as the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat view of the economy’s prospects as it announced another cut to its bond-buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.47 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,580.84, the S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,883.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.013 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,114.556. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

