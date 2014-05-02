FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Ukraine worries offset jobs optimism
May 2, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Ukraine worries offset jobs optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased on Friday as concerns about more violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekend, offsetting optimism about an upbeat jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.04 points or 0.28 percent, to 16,512.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.59 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,881.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.554 points or 0.09 percent, to 4,123.897. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
