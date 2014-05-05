FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, Apple closes above $600
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, Apple closes above $600

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Apple shares haven’t closed above $600 since October 2012, not since October)

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rallied, boosting the Nasdaq.

Shares of Apple Inc rose 1.4 percent to end at $600.96, ending above the $600 level for the first time since October 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.66 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,530.55. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.51 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,884.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.16 points, or 0.34 percent, at 4,138.06. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.