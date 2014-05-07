FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end up on Yellen; tech sinks Nasdaq
May 7, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end up on Yellen; tech sinks Nasdaq

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled it will continue to support the economy, but the Nasdaq fell for a second session on weakness in Internet names.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.52 points, or 0.72 percent, to end unofficially at 16,518.54. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 10.53 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,878.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.09 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 4,067.67. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

